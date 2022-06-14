RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin kicked off Virginia Ag Week today by announcing that eleven Virginia cities and counties will receive $214,000 in state funds to support new investments into the infrastructure supporting their local food and farming systems. These competitively-awarded, matching grant awards from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industry Development (AFID) Fund Infrastructure Grant Program support strategic investments into missing infrastructure that is impeding small-scale farmers and food producers from growing their operations. Producers supported through this round of funding include those involved in meat processing, grain milling, oyster production, food and beverage, and shepherding. There is also support for new and expanded farmers markets and a commercial kitchen.

“As we begin this weeklong celebration of agriculture, Virginia’s largest industry, I am pleased to partner with our local governments through the AFID program to make strategic investments into the infrastructure our farmers and food producers need to be successful,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “It is through innovative partnerships like these, where the private and public sectors come together to identify and address critical needs, that we can keep the Commonwealth moving forward.”

“Virginia Ag Week provides us an opportunity to not just appreciate the many positive impacts agriculture brings to our daily lives, from the delicious food on our plate to the beautiful farmland out our window, but to also think about how agriculture can be made even better,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matt Lohr. “There is no better time to announce these awards that highlight the strength and diversity of Virginia’s agriculture industry, while also showing how the thoughtful commitment and innovation of our farmers and food producers is driving the industry forward.”

Created in 2021 and administered by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, the AFID Infrastructure Grant Program makes awards of up to $25,000 in partnership with local governments to develop community infrastructure supporting local food production and sustainable agriculture. Applications for the next round of this semi-annual grant program will be accepted from October 1 through November 15 of this year, with the award announcement to be made in December. Additional information about the Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Infrastructure program is available here. Questions about the program should be directed to Jennifer.Perkins@vdacs.virginia.gov.

Among the several grants given out statewide was a request from Northampton County to help a local oyster co-op for $25,000.

Northampton County received funding to support the Ruby Salts Oyster Cooperative, a collective of five oyster farms. Funding will be used to purchase a pontoon barge to act as a mobile processing facility that will efficiently perform all farming and oyster husbandry activities, from seed to harvest. Customizable attachments will streamline production and the use of on-site solar power will reduce the Cooperative’s environmental impact.

.