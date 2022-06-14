Pictured from left to right – Pictured from left to right – Tiffany Bloom, Bryan Sams, Arline Curtis, Margaret Moore, Joanne Urban, Meghan Gaffney, Walker Fluhart, Sarah Dickey, and Colleen Brennan

The Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training program prepares citizens and communities to take a more active role in emergency preparedness. CERT participants are trained and maintained as part of a neighborhood or workplace response team. CERT training can give you the basic skills needed immediately following a major disaster, when emergency services may not be available and when residents may have to rely on each other for life-saving and life-sustaining needs. Citizens learn how to provide help for their family and neighbors in emergency situations — whether caused by terrorism, technological disasters or severe weather. Participants learn about disaster preparedness and response, basic fire safety, first aid, search and rescue techniques, and terrorism preparedness. For more information about the CERT program, contact J.J. Justis at 757-302-4267.

