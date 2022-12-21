The National Honor Society and National Junior Honor Society members had a big day Thursday, December 15, giving back to the community.

20 members from Northampton Middle School and High school delivered food from the local Food bank to local families in Northampton County. Also, 7 members read to Kindergarten classes at Kiptopeke Elementary School.

Earlier this week, members stayed after school for a couple days to write cards and make ornaments for the residents of Heritage Hall in Nassawadox. They were delivered Thursday and will be distributed by the staff at the nursing home.

