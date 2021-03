According to a message sent to parents, Northampton County Schools has announced some changes in schedule.

A teacher workday scheduled for March 19th has been moved to Wednesday, March 17th. This will allow students to receive four days of instruction next week.

On Monday, March 22nd, Northampton’s fourth graders will be returning to four days a week “face to face” instruction.

The message said Northampton Schools will be expanding face-to-face offerings in other grades in the near future.

