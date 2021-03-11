Jerry Gibbons Guy, 88, of Parksley, passed away on March 4, 2021 at his residence.

Born on April 23, 1932, he was the son of the late Walter Carrol Guy and Annie Bundick Guy. Jerry was a fixture at the Wachapreague Carnival, where he helped cook French Fries for many years. He also loved Santa and Christmas.

Jerry is survived by his lifetime caregiver and sister-in-law, Alice Marie Guy; caregivers, Rose and Carla; and several nieces and nephews.

Other than his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his brothers, William “Billy” Guy, Jimmy Guy and Raymond Guy.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 11 at 2:00PM from the graveside of the Mount Holly Cemetery in Onancock with Rev. John Cullop and Rev. Andrew Matthews officiating.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Wachapreague Volunteer Fire Company, PO Box 390, Wachapreague, VA 23480.

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, VA.

