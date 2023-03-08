Beginning March 13 elementary students across Northampton will experience the magic of reading with the launch of the All Northampton Reads program. Students and their families in both of Northampton’s elementary schools will read and discuss the children’s book EllRay Jakes Is Magic by Sally Warner together over several weeks. The program is run in partnership with All District Reads, with funding provided by the Cape Charles Rotary Club and the Northampton County Education Foundation. We thought you might be interested in the attached news release describing this innovative program.

Students will receive their books at a launch event on March 13. Throughout the program, families will read and discuss one chapter each night from the book for a period of three and a half weeks. Schools will support the program with trivia contests and other activities. Thanks to funding provided by the Cape Charles Rotary Club and the Northampton County Education Foundation, all elementary families in both of Northampton’s elementary schools will receive their own copy of EllRay Jakes is Magic. Families also will receive a free family reading guide along with the book. The goal is to help children develop a love of reading by stimulating family reading and discussion of books.