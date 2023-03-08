RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the first thirteen approved planning grants to develop innovative lab schools in the Commonwealth. One of the planning grants will go to the Eastern Shore Community College.

Eastern Shore Community College proposes The Aerospace Academy Lab School of Eastern Shore, a Pre-K through 12th grade STEM school focused on increasing awareness of STEM careers, specifically in the aerospace industry. There will also be increased dual enrollment opportunities for high school aged students.

“Restoring excellence in the Commonwealth’s education system has been a top priority of this administration since Day One,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “By fostering partnerships between our top ranked education institutions and Virginia’s most critical employers, we are preparing our young people to graduate workforce or college ready.”

“Students in the Commonwealth deserve the opportunity to be immersed in an innovative educational experience that provides both exposure and experience in the world beyond the school walls which prepares them for academic and lifelong success,” said Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera. “I am thrilled to see so many rich partnerships between higher education, K-12 and the private sector that reimagine and start to transform the one-size-fits-all system.”

A Lab School is a public, nonsectarian, nonreligious school established by a public institution of higher education, public higher education center, institute, authority or other eligible institution of higher education. Lab Schools are designed to stimulate the development of innovative education programs for preschool through grade 12 students.

During the 2022 Special Session the General Assembly awarded $100 million from the Department of Education to support the Virginia College Partnership Laboratory School program.

The award will restore excellence in education by providing: