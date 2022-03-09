Pictured: Chairwoman Betsy Mapp(left) and Northampton County Commissioner of Revenue Charlene Gray(right)

The Northampton County Board of Supervisors honored the County’s Commissioner of Revenue Charlene Gray Tuesday for being the first African American elected to a constitutional office.

Board Chair Betsy Mapp read a resolution honoring Gray, saying “The Northampton County Board of Supervisors, after careful consideration, bestows a worthy honor on Ms. Charlene P. Gray for being the first elected African American Constitutional Officer in the County’s history.

“Ms. Gray, along with the residents of Northampton County, has brought to life the true meaning of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s dream and quote, “that one day we will live in a nation where we will not be judged by the color of our skin, but by the content of our character”. She was able to cross all color barriers and unite the entire County at the voting booth. Because of that ability, she was elected the first African American Commissioner of the Revenue for Northampton County.

“This notable historic achievement will go down in the archives of Northampton County that on November 3, 2015, the Honorable Charlene P. Gray became the first African American woman to hold office and began a new era of unity on the Eastern Shore of Virginia in the historic County of Northampton.

“On this 22nd day of February, 2022, the Northampton County Board of Supervisors and the citizens of Northampton County join together to honor and salute the Honorable Charlene P. Gray for her notable and memorable accomplishment.”

Following the presentation Gray said:

“I’d like to thank the citizens of Northampton County… for trusting me to serve as your Commissioner of Revenue. I thank my family and my friends. Most of all and lastly, I thank my Commissioner of Revenue office team.”

.