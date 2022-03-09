Pictured from left to right: Senior Bradyn Washington, Senior Willie Holden and Junior Levin Smith.

Six players from the Broadwater Academy Vikings Boys and Girls basketball teams made this year’s All-Metro Conference Team.

From the girls, Senior Susannah Long and Junior Taylor Leland earned the all conference honors. Long averaged 8.9 points and 4 rebounds per game. Leland was the Vikings second leading scorer averaging 8.5 points per game.

On the boys side, Seniors Willie Holden and Bradyn Washington along with Juniors Braden Justice and Levin Smith made the All-Metro Team. Washington led the Vikings scoring this year averaging 15.9 points per game. Justice was the Vikings second leading scorer with 14.9 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. Senior Willie Holden added 11 points per game for the Vikings and Smith averaged 8.3 points per game.

