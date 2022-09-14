Northampton County hired Mediko, a Richmond firm that provides healthcare services to correctional facilities, at Tuesday night’s meeting of the Board of Supervisors.

The issue has been discussed for two months, as inability to hire needed staff has plagued the Eastern Shore Regional Jail since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Nursing salaries have increased 25% to 30% nation wide since the start of the pandemic,” said Kaveh Ofogh, the Founder and CEO of Mediko.

Under the plan Northampton ultimately chose, Mediko will provide 24 hour onsite physicians and nursing, as well as managing the lab, pharmacy and bills. Mediko will also negotiate rates for off-site visits.

Mediko has been helping Northampton County since 2011. Initially providing physician services, the COVID-19 pandemic brought about staffing issues and the Jail signed an emergency contract for Mediko to provide physician and nursing services 16 hours a day.

“The 24 hour service will reduce liability to the Sheriff’s Department staff and the County,” Ofogh added.

The company plans to have staff live in the County.

Mediko currently operates in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina & Tennesee and its customers include Richmond, Portsmouth, Arlington and is currently in its third year providing services to Accomack County.

The overall cost to Northampton taxpayers will increase by $236,800, totaling $904,194 annually, which is approximately $20,093 per inmate. The plan does not include costs for any hospitalizations that may be needed.

The State Compensation Board provides some reimbursement for jail related staff, including healthcare staff.

The motion was approved on a 3-2 vote, with Supervisors Coker, Bennett and Smith voting in favor and Supervisors Mapp and Leatherbury voting against.

