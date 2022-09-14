By Linda Cicoira

Eight more charges were alleged in indictments handed down Monday by a Northampton Grand Jury against a Birdsnest man in connection with the shooting of an Exmore woman in February.

Eighteen-year-old Jumelvion Tyonne Brickhouse, of Parallel Road, was indicted in July on counts of malicious wounding by a mob and use of a firearm in commission of the felony for the Valentine’s Day incident. This week, he was indicted of counts of reckless driving, use of a firearm in the commission of malicious wounding by a mob, felony eluding, driving without a license in possession, two counts of failure to give a signal, two counts of failure to obey a stop sign, and reckless driving by speed. The Exmore woman was shot in Trehernville, while she was holding a toddler in her arms.

In another case, 30-year-old James Joseph Brown, with addresses in Exmore and Cape Charles, was indicted on a count of intent to sell stolen property on March 15. Records showed the property was 1,400 feet of copper tubing worth between $2,400 and $4,000.

Twenty-five-year-old Tamonte Lamar Finney, of Walnut Lane in Birdsnest, was indicted on a count of possessing or transporting a weapon or ammunition by a violent felon on June 5. He was previously convicted of robbery, possession of an instrument of crime, and conspiracy in Pennsylvania in 2015.

Twenty-six-year-old Kelsey Miranda Ayres, of Joynes Neck Road in Accomac, was indicted on six counts of uttering forged checks between March 16 and April 15.

Forty-one-year-old Casey Lodge James, of Landing Road in Machipongo, was indicted on a count of destruction of a door belonging to Darryl Hurley on April 29. She was arrested a few days later.

Fifty-nine-year-old Kenneth Edward Grundmann, of Archer, Florida was indicted on April 28 counts of possession of a meth and going 73 miles-per-hour in a 55-mph-zone.

Forty-six-year-old Solomon Omar Jones, of Franktown Road in Nassawadox, was indicted on counts of possession of cocaine and possession with intent to distribute cocaine on April 24. Jones was also indicted on a count of failure to stop at a stop sign, which apparently either lead to the other charges or involved his arrest.

Twenty-three-year-old Matthew Hunter DeCarlo, of Bayside Road in Machipongo, was indicted on an April 26 count of stealing a vehicle valued at $1,000 or more that belonged to Bob Colson of Cheriton.

Twenty-three-year-old Jacob Isom Chauncey, also known as Ike, of Toms Creek Road in Valdosta, Ga., was indicted on counts of possession of cocaine and fentanyl on March 11.

Twenty-year-old Dashawn Richard, of 30th Ave, in Brooklyn, N.Y., was indicted on a count of receiving a stolen vehicle valued at $1,000 or more on July 4, 2022.

Forty-year-old Maurice Antonio Banister, of Forest Town Road in Norfolk, was indicted on a count of credit card larceny in connection with a March 10, 2021 incident.

