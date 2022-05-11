The Northampton County Board of Supervisors nixed tourist cottage language from its Zoning Code at Tuesday night’s regular monthly board meeting.

The move came about after a contentious special use permit for tourist cottages on a piece of land zoned agricultural. The developer in the project argued the move was consistent with the zoning code because of the language. The SUP was turned down by the Board.

Following that hearing, the Supervisors instructed the Planning Commission to review the text and the Commission voted unanimously to remove the “tourist cottages” definition from Section 154.2.003 “Definitions”, and to remove Category 2 – Commercial Uses, line 101, “Tourist cottage (not intended for permanent residence) up to 12” from Appendix A of the Northampton County Zoning Ordinance and their meeting on April 27.

The motion to approve the Planning Commission’s recommendation passed unanimously.

