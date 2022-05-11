New telephone lines may now be assigned the 948 area code. Last month, the Virginia State Corporation Commission began requiring 10 digit dialing anticipating the inventory of 757 numbers running out. The new area code will allow the region to add new telephone lines.

According to the SCC, alarm, security, elevator services and equipment within the 7578 area code which are currently programmed to dial seven digits must be updated or reprogrammed to dial 10 digits and to recognize the new 948 area code.

The new area code will be assigned to new lines and lines using 757 will remain the same.

