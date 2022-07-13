Pictured: Attorney David Oakley outlining details of the planned gymnasium.

The Northampton Family YMCA recieved the go ahead to construct a new 6,300 square foot gymnasium and to open the gym as an event venue at Tuesday night’s meeting of the Northampton County Board of Supervisors.

The move came in two motions, one to rezone the current lot from to Town Edge 1 to Town Edge Commercial and a second to allow the event venue.

YMCA of South Hampton Roads Vice President RA Parks reported the gym will house a basketball court, which will also be used for pickleball and summer camps.

Both motions were approved unanimously by the board.