Governor Northam said that Accomack County will be able to enter phase 2 of his reopening plan on Friday. Northam said he believes the outbreak which included more than 500 COVID-19 cases at its chicken plants, is now under control after rigorous testing. Northam made the announcement at his news conference on Tuesday. All other areas of Virginia will be entering phase 2 except northern Virginia and the city of Richmond.

Phase 2 includes the reopening of indoor seating at restaurants at 50% capacity, indoor gyms at 30% capacity, the reopening of outdoor entertainment venues such as zoos and swimming pools with restrictions.

It also increases limits on social gatherings from 10 to 50 people. Face masks will still be required in indoor spaces.