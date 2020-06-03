ONANCOCK, Virginia – The Carousel Gift Shop in the lobby of Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital re-opened today with new store hours and wonderful new merchandise.

The Carousel will be open Mondays through Fridays from 10am until 2pm. A maximum of four people will be allowed in the store at a time, they must all wear face masks, and they must all observe social distancing.

The shop is operated by the Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, and all proceeds benefit patient care and comfort as well as team member continuing education at the hospital.

.