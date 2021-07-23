Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration is issuing new guidance on COVID-19 measures for the upcoming school year.

The guidance released Wednesday urges but does not require continued masking in many circumstances. The Democratic administration noted that a statewide public health order that mandated masking in schools is coming to an end Sunday. It says school divisions will have the ability to implement more flexible local policies going forward.

The state is urging schools to adopt a universal masking policy for elementary schools, given young children don’t have access to vaccines.

“Virginia has followed the science throughout this pandemic, and that’s what we continue to do,” said Northam. “This guidance takes into consideration recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and the American Academy of Pediatrics, and will provide necessary flexibility for school divisions while ensuring a safe, healthy, and world-class learning environment for Virginia’s students. Again, I strongly urge every eligible Virginian to get vaccinated. Getting your shot will protect you, your family, and your community—and it is the only way we can beat this pandemic once and for all.”

Interim guidance for COVID-19 prevention in Virginia preK-12 schools is available here.

