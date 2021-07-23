Easton, MD, July 19, 2021— Shore United Bank today released the annual impact data for the Vault digital education curriculum it provides to elementary students across Dorchester County, Maryland and Accomack County, Virginia. This program supports schools and teachers as they strive to provide students with life skills like financial empowerment, mental wellness, and money skills to help them succeed both in and outside the classroom after a difficult year amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. These resources were made available to schools at no cost through Shore United Bank’s relationship with EVERFI, the leading Impact-as-a-ServiceTM education innovator.

Since launching the education initiative in 2020, Shore United Bank has successfully grown its program and impact on students, schools, and local communities. To date, more than 361 students have taken the course in 9schools. Program highlights from the 2020-2021 school year include:

Reach : The program helped 361 students actively participating across 9 schools.

: The program helped 361 students actively participating across 9 schools. Knowledge Gain : Students increased their scores on financial knowledge assessments by 57%.

: Students increased their scores on financial knowledge assessments by 57%. Learning Time: Cumulatively, students completed 436 hours of learning time.

Debra Rich, Chief Marketing and Project Officer at Shore United Bank believes, “the EVERFI financial education is designed to go beyond literacy to develop financial capability. Learners build confidence and begin to develop the habits they need to support financial well-being”.

The Vault program is designed to equip students with critical financial education needed to navigate our evolving world confidently and successfully.

To learn more about the program, visit https://www.shoreunitedbank.com/everfi.