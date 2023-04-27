By Linda Cicoira

A Franktown man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday in Northampton Circuit Court for stealing more than $4,000 worth of power tools and intent to sell them in 2022.

All but nine months of the term was suspended for 35-year-old Matthew Stephen Boyer of Wellington Neck Road. Upon release he will be on supervised probation for five years. The incident occurred on Aug. 30, 2022.

William Cordiarall Berryhill, also known as William Cordal Berryhill, of Exmore, pleaded guilty to hit and run in connection with an incident that happened on Aug. 11, 2021. A count of felony eluding was not prosecuted. A presentence report was ordered. Sentencing was scheduled for July 31.

Kemyra Nishae Summerville, of Onancock, pleaded guilty to uttering in connection with a July 11, 2022, incident. A forgery charge was not prosecuted. A presentence report was ordered. Sentencing was set for July 3.