Photo courtesy Chincoteague VFD Facebook page

The Chincoteague Vol. Fire Department will hold a special on line auction in June to support the purchase of the Bebe Ranch on Chincoteague’s effort to purchase and preserve the historic Bebe Ranch on Chincoteague. The Fire Department reported via their facebook page, “We have a VERY big announcement to share for the first time tonight.

In support of “Saving the Beebe Ranch” the Fire Company felt compelled to help, but our sources of normal fundraising don’t occur until after the Museum of Chincoteague needs all funding to be in hand. A few thoughts were tossed around, but the general feeling was still that we wanted to help – the question was just, how?

An idea was suggested to have them be a charitable cause we support at our auction with the proceeds from one of the buyback ponies we offer. Yet again though we would be over a month too late. Then an idea arose…Covid-19 brought us a tool that not only saved the Fire Company during Covid but set records for auction totals. That’s right you guessed it, the online pony auctions!

With special consideration from some members of the Pony Committee it has been decided that we will choose ONE foal that will be sold as a BUYBACK in a one time online auction with all of the proceeds going to Help Save Beebe Ranch.

The auction will occur from June 9th until June 14th. As more information becomes pertinent I will share with you. Our goal is first to choose a foal that is a good fit for the herd, then the next priority if we are able is to have the foal be a direct descendant of Misty or at the very least look like Misty.

The purchaser would of course be granted the right to name the foal which will become part of our herd and live its life in the wild. We are extremely excited to see what this foal brings and encourage everyone to start spreading the word near and far!”

Meanwhile, the Museum of Chincoteague announced Tuesday that following recent fundraising efforts and a $100,000 matching grant by philanthropist David Lansberger, the group has committed to the purchase of the ranch. With $375,000 in hand and reasonable prospects of raising the remainder of the $625,000 asking price, the group has a pending contract to purchase the historic property.

The Group posted this on their website Tuesday:

“Today, we share the most exciting news yet! The Museum of Chincoteague Island has the Beebe Ranch under contract! This is a dream come true! It absolutely could not of happened without YOU! Thank you! Thank you! Thank you! We are planning to work as hard as possible to continue to raise every penny needed before the closing date. When we reached $317,000 , David Landsberger offered a matching grant, if we raise a $100,000 more , he will match it! We are right in the middle of this challenge with $375,000 having been raised so far! If you haven’t donated yet, and are able to, this is your call to action! We need your help. Every dollar will be doubled!”

Donations can be made on the group website at:

Or

https://gofund.me/1571a55d

Or

Checks can be sent to:

Museum of Chincoteague Island

PO Box 352

Chincoteague VA 23336