Riverside Health System partners with Mary Washington Medicare Advantage and Lumeris to bring an exciting new Medicare plan to seniors in Eastern Virginia

Today, Riverside Health System announced its partnership with Mary Washington Medicare Advantage to offer an innovative new Medicare plan to Medicare beneficiaries of Eastern Virginia. Additional support will be provided by Lumeris, a population health management leader. Beginning October 15th, 2021, Medicare beneficiaries can enroll in the Riverside Medicare Advantage Complete (HMO) plan, which includes access to the world-class doctors, specialists, and hospitals of the Riverside Health System.

“We believe great healthcare begins with a strong patient-provider relationship. That is why we are thrilled to expand our current care efforts for our senior population and provide them with a wider range of care coverage options,” said Bill Downey, CEO of Riverside Health System. “With the help of our strong network of providers, we are continuing to further our mission: To care for others as we would care for those we love — to enhance their well-being and improve their health.”

The Riverside Medicare Advantage Complete plan is available to Medicare-eligible residents within Gloucester County, Hampton, James City County, Newport News, Poquoson, Williamsburg, and York County. Members of the plan will have access to Riverside’s extensive coordinated care network, including more than 700 clinical providers and over 9,000 team members, including specialists such as cardiology, neuroscience, orthopedists, oncologists, and many others.

Participating in this new plan is another example of Riverside’s dedication to value-based care by providing Medicare-eligible individuals with smart, comprehensive, and patient-centered care. Riverside Medicare Advantage addresses the key challenges people with Medicare face in the community:

People need more health coverage – for less out of pocket.

A need for more financial protection with predictable costs.

Helping reduce the impact of rising drug costs.

A better healthcare experience through more coordination and face time with their provider.

Delivers on Riverside’s commitment to improving the health of those in our communities.

Improving access to care through both in-person and virtual offerings.

“We believe a patient’s care decision belongs in their hands with the guidance of our providers. Our partnership with Mary Washington Medicare Advantage and Lumeris is the right step in that direction,” said Sally Hartman, Senior Vice President of Strategic Initiatives at Riverside. “We’re looking forward to delivering more coordinated and personalized care to our senior population.”

Medicare beneficiaries can sign up for the Riverside Medicare Advantage plan during the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period from October 15th-December 7th.

