It was not a good night for Eastern Shore high school football teams Friday.

Arcadia visited Bruton and was defeated. 50-8

Kenston Forrest defeated Chincoteague 58-6

Portsmouth Christian defeated Nandua. 49-3

Saturday afternoon at 2 Broadwater 4-1 will host Virginia Episcopal 3-1 at 2 p.m. The game will be broadcast on WESR 103.3

Monday night Northampton will host West Point at 7 p.m. at Hamilton Field in Eastville. That game will be broadcast on WESR 103.3.

Tonight, the Virginia Tech Hokies take on Notre Dame on WESR FM 103.3. Pregame show starts at 6 p.m. and the kickoff is at 7:30.

