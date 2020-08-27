The new Emergency Operations Center went on a shake down cruise Wednesday. Representatives from various County agencies gathered at the new EOC facility in Melfa to run a simulated emergency event designed to provide a practice session and work through some new administrative procedures that will come into play when the first real emergency at the new EOC occurs.

The simulated emergency was a snowstorm which involved freezing temperatures, large scale power failures as well as blowing and drifting snow, making many roads impassable.

Accomack Emergency Services Director C. Ray Pruitt set up several scenarios which included a major accident on Lankford Highway, an icebound Tangier with a needed medical evacuation, a warming center for the accident victims and a simulated evacuation of Lighthouse Ministry.

The new EOC has a much larger operation room, plus a class room, kitchen and even a shower facility for multi day operations.

The results of the exercise will be analyzed to uncover problems and to fine tune procedures.

