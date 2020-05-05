Eastern Shore Rural Health System, Inc.’s new Eastville Community Health Center is now open. The new center offers medical and dental services and is open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays (Tuesday late hours are not available during COVID-19 pandemic). During the COVID-19 pandemic patients should call their center before coming in. Patient information is available on the COVID-19 tab on esrh.org.

Medical services from Eastern Shore Rural Health’s Bayview and Franktown Community Health Centers have permanently moved to the new Eastville center. Dental services are still available at the Franktown center.

Below you’ll find a gallery of pictures from the grand opening:

