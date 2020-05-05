Monday night on Special Report on the Fox News Channel a story was featured on the Lighthouse Fellowship Church on Chincoteague. The church has sued Governor Northam because the Chincoteague Police issued a summons to pastor Kevin Wilson that could earn him up to a $2,500 fine and a year in jail. The story documented the brief filed by the DOJ in favor of the arguments made by the church’s attorneys.

A member of Governor Northam’s staff Rita Davis said during Monday’s press conference that ” we continue to believe that the Governor’s authority was both prudent and necessary and constitutional and we look forward to the Fourth Circuit Court confirming.

Liberty Council which represents the Lighthouse Fellowship Church has already won an emergency injunction in Kentucky where the governor issued an article blocking all religious services there. Similar lawsuits are underway in California and Illinois.

