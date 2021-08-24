A New Church man has been charged in an accident at Cornermart in Temperanceville Friday morning. According to Sgt. Michelle Anaya of the Virginia State Police, this crash occurred and was investigated on Aug 20, 2021 (Friday) at approximately 8:51 a.m., on Route 13/Lankford Highway in Temperanceville. The accident involved two vehicles and a building (Corner Mart), with no injuries.

The driver of a 2003 Ford F150, 37 year old Christopher Glenn Evans of New Church, was traveling northbound on Route 13, when he lost control of his vehicle, ran off the roadway into the grassy median, struck a gas pump, and a parked vehicle before striking the Corner Mart building. Speed was a contributing factor. Evans was charged with reckless driving, failure to maintain proper control of vehicle.

Photo courtesy Patsy Goard.

.