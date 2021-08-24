Funeral services for Darren Hall of Pocomoke City, Md., will be held Wednesday at 6 PM at the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md. A public viewing will be held Tuesday from 5 until 7 PM at the funeral home. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.
