NASA is inviting the public to take part in virtual activities and events ahead of the launch of Northrop Grumman’s 16th commercial resupply services mission to the International Space Station for NASA.

Members of the public can register to attend the launch virtually. NASA’s virtual guest program for NG CRS-16 includes curated launch resources, notifications about interaction opportunities, and a virtual guest passport stamp following a successful launch.

Northrop Grumman is targeting liftoff of its Antares rocket and Cygnus spacecraft for no earlier than 5:55 p.m. EDT Tuesday, Aug. 10, from Pad-0A of the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island.

Live coverage and countdown commentary of the launch will begin at 5:30 p.m. EDT and air on NASA Television and the agency’s website, as well as YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitch, Daily Motion, Theta.TV and NASA’s App.

Each resupply mission to the station delivers scientific investigations in the areas of biology and biotechnology, Earth and space science, physical sciences, and technology development and demonstrations.

Highlights of space station research facilitated by this mission are:

The Redwire Regolith Print study, a demonstration of 3D printing in space using a material simulating rock and soil found on places such as the Moon.

Blob, an ESA (European Space Agency) investigation, which will allow students to see how slime molds’ behavior is affected by microgravity.

Capsules, which will deploy when Cygnus re-enters the atmosphere and transmit data to test an affordable thermal protection system, also known as a heat shield.

A new spacecraft carbon dioxide removal technology that could help future explorers on the Moon and Mars breathe more easily.

Members of the public can also share in the journey through a variety of activities, including:

Virtual Launch Passport

Print, fold, and get ready to fill your virtual passport. Stamps will be emailed following launches to those who register via email through Eventbrite.

Watch and Engage on Social Media

Stay connected with the mission on social media, and let people know you’re following on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram using the hashtag #Cygnus, #AskNASA, #NASASocial. Follow and tag these accounts:

Twitter: @NASA, @NASA_Wallops, @Space_Station, @ISS_Research

Facebook: NASA, @NASAWFF, ISS

Instagram: @nasa, @NASAWallops, @ISS

Learn more about the Northrop Grumman CRS-16 launch by going to the mission home page at https://www.nasa.gov/northropgrumman.

.