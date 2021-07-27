Yesterday we reported about Piglet, the dachund that was lost when a car was stolen from the parking lot at Wal Mart in Onley Monday. Yesterday, the car was found totaled in the woods near Greenville North Carolina. It was a total loss. Piglet was then spotted tied up outside of a store near Greenville. The owner of Piglet, Caroline Lewis of Accomac and her daughter Marcia jumped in the car and headed south. They expect to return with Piglet sometime today. Even though the car was totaled, the Lewis family is thankful that their pet will be home shortly. They thank everyone for their concern and prayers over the last day and a half.
14 hours ago
MORNING GOLD: We all probably have those little nuggets of wisdom or advice we carry with us throughout our lives. This morning, I came across one from back in 1988 as I was still a newbie at WESR. It is something I have not only carried with me but put to use daily ever since. I backed up the gold thoughts with Heather Small's song entitled ProudI look into the window of my mindReflections of the fears I know I've left behindI step out of the ordinaryI can feel my soul ascendingI'm on my way, can't stop me nowAnd you can do the same, yeahWhat have you done today to make you feel proud?It's never too late to tryWhat have you done today to make you feel proud?Mmm, mmmYou could be so many peopleIf you make that break for freedomWhat have you done today to make you feel prouder?Still so many answers I don't know(There are so many answers)Realize that to question is how we grow(To question is to grow)So I step out of the ordinaryI can feel my soul ascendingI'm on my way, can't stop me nowYou can do the same, yeahWhat have you done today to make you feel proud?It's never too late to tryWhat have you done today to make you feel proud?Mmm, mmm, mmmYou could be so many peopleIf you make that break for freedomWhat have you done today to make you feel proud?YeahWe need a change, yeahDo it today, yeahI can feel my spirit risingChange, yeah, we need a change, yeahSo do it today, yeah'Cause I can see a clear horizonWhat have you done today to make you feel proud?To make you feel proud, yeahLet me hear ya, let me hear ya, let me hear yaSo what have you done today to make you feel proud?Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah'Cause you could be so many peopleIf you make that break for freedomSo what have you done today to make you feel prouder?What have you done today to make you feel proud?Yeah, let me hear yaWhat have you done today? What have you done today?What have you done today to make you feel proud?Oh yeah, yeahYou could be so many peopleJust make that break for freedomSo what have you done today to make you feel prouder? ... See MoreSee Less