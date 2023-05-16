Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares visited the Eastern Shore Monday. The AG began his visit with an address at the Annual Eastern Shore Christian Businessmen Prayer Breakfast.

Miyares had this to say about the state and the role of religion in our society.

Miyares then visited WESR and had a conversation with Will Russell on a variety of topics including abortion. Miyares talked about the Governor’s efforts to reach a consensus.

Miyares then visited both Sheriff’s Departments to give them National Child ID kits. He said this about the importance of participation in the National Child ID program.

Miyares was the first Attorney General to unseat an incumbent in Virginia since 1885, and he took time to discuss the differences between his predecessor and himself.

He also discussed Governor Youngkin’s Back the Blue efforts to recruit law enforcement that has left the force in areas unfriendly to police to the Commonwealth.

Miyares visited Chincotgeague before heading back to Richmond.

The full interview with Miyares and Delegate Bloxom can be heard below: