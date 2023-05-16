On May 12, 2023, Virginia State Police were called to investigate a traffic crash involving a pedestrian on the Eastern Shore. The crash occurred at approximately 2:35PM., on Wartown Road at Stewart Wharf Road, in Exmore, on the Eastern Shore of Virginia.

Currently, preliminary investigations reveal that a 19 year old male victim, was standing on the side of the roadway, in the grassy area, working with the installation of cable wires. During this time, it is unclear what occurred due to the fact that there were no witnesses to the incident until after the fact. Other workers were in the wooded area when the incident occurred, and upon exiting the wooded area, they found the victim in the ditch, injured. The co-workers have stated it was possibly a late model burgundy vehicle, and also that the burgundy vehicle was being pulled by tan colored truck. No registration to either vehicle could be provided. Victim was taken to local hospital and later flown to Norfolk General Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Virginia State Police is reaching out to the community for any witnesses who may have seen this incident, or notice anything prior to the incident, at the time of the incident, or after the incident in the vicinity of Wartown Road. Currently the victim has not provided a statement to what had occurred that afternoon. Anyone with information are asked to contact state police at (757) 424-6800 or by email at [email protected].

