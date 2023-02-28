The Museum of Chincoteague is hoping to acquire the ranch of the famed Beebe Family on Chincoteague Island.

In an email to supporters, the Museum wrote “Chincoteague is fortunate to have visitors come from around the world to enjoy the untampered seashore, amazing wildlife, and quaint historical downtown. Many of those visitors also come because of “Misty of Chincoteague” a book published in 1947 by Marguerite Henry that inspired millions. “Misty of Chincoteague” tells the against the odds story of siblings Paul and Maureen Beebe. Two children that lived on the ranch with their grandparents, Grandma and Grandpa Beebe. The charming story centers on the children’s desire to buy the wild pony of their dreams and the challenges they faced to make that dream a reality. It is a heartwarming tale that made the Beebe family, Misty and the Beebe Ranch a beloved part of the literary world.

“After 100 years, the Beebe family needs to move on and sell the famous Beebe Ranch. What faces our community now are two choices; sell the property or save the property!

“The mission of the Museum of Chincoteague Island is to preserve, collect and protect the history of Chincoteague and Assateague. It is with this mission in mind that we would like to ask the public to join us to save the Beebe Ranch. If we can raise the funds in what can only be called a colossal, grassroots effort, we can preserve the ranch for future generations, keep a treasured part of Chincoteague intact and support the mission of the museum to protect our history, making the Beebe Ranch officially an extension of the museum.”

The Museum has been given one month to raise $625,000. Should the goal not be reached, the donor will have the ability to decide whether or not the donation is returned.

The Museum of Chincoteague Island’s mailing address is: PO Box 352 Chincoteague VA, 23336. For further information, please feel free to call the museum directly at 757-336-6117 or credit card donations can be received through the museum website chincoteaguemuseum.com.