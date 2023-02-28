The Metro Conference announced their All-Metro teams over the weekend and three Vikings made the cut.

The lone boys Viking to be named was Senior Malik Battle. Battle has averaged 19.1 points per game this season, and leads the Vikings in assists and steals per game.

On the girls side, Senior Taylor Leland and Sophomore Leah Smith were both named. Leland has lead the Vikings in scoring this year averaging 14.6 points per game, shooting 39% from the floor and leading the team in steals, averaging 3.7 per game. Smith is second on the Vikings in scoring, averaging 11.8 points per game. She also leads the Vikings in rebounding with 6 per game.

Two Vikings were also named to the All-Metro All-Academic Team. Senior Colvin Willis averaged 5.1 points per game with the Vikings this year and lead the Vikings shooting 41% from the floor. On the Girls side, Senior Faith Johnson also made the All-Academy Team. Johnson averaged 4.2 points and 3.3 steals per game in her final season.

Battle Leland Smith Willis Johnson

The 5 seeded Lady Vikings will host the 12 seeded St. Michael the Archangel in the opening round of the VISAA State Playoffs tonight in Exmore. Tip is set for 5:20 PM. The winner will travel Wednesday to face the 4 seeded Grove Christian Academy.