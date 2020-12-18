By Linda Cicoira

For the second time in less than five years, a local Bloods street gang member has dodged murder and other violent offenses.

This time, charges of attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, malicious wounding, two counts of use of a firearm in a felony, and possession of a gun by a felon were not prosecuted against thirty-five-year-old Robert James (R.J.) Northan Jr., of Parksley.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Spencer Morgan made a motion, that basically abandons the case, Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court. Despite that the victim, Donald Veney, told Sheriff Todd Wessells at the scene of the incident that Northan had shot him, he later recanted in testimony at a preliminary hearing where he said he could not recall the incident and that he did not know Northan. The shooting occurred at 24488 Tyler Drive, in Accomac.

Veney was bleeding and waiting to go to the hospital when he told Wessells Northan had shot him. Another officer and rescue workers said they overheard the conversation. The charges moved forward based on Wessells’ testimony. There was another witness to the shooting, but her doctor said her memory was not reliable.

Northan was arrested in April by the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force. An agency announcement identified him as a Bloods’ member.

Northan was acquitted in the same court in 2016 for the 2015 murder of 47-year-old Ronnie Washington, whose body was found on the side of the street at the intersection of Bear Town and Metompkin roads.

A judge acquitted him because of inconsistences in the case. The murder weapon, a 9mm Glock, was never recovered. There was no DNA, fingerprint, or other physical evidence to link Northan to the crimes. An eyewitness said he was with Washington and Northan before the murder and had pulled over so the other two could get out and urinate along the country road. The men went behind the vehicle where the shooting took place. The witness heard five or six shots. After about a 25-second delay, Northan got back in the car and directed him to drive away.

When police initially questioned the witness, he denied knowing anything about the crimes. Several versions of the story followed.

