By Linda Cicoira

Five more local residents were indicted this week by a Northampton Grand Jury.

Thirty-four-year-old Darren P. Walker, of Harborton, was indicted on a fourth or subsequent count of DWI within 10 years. The incident occurred Aug. 6. Walker was arrested the same day.

Kemyra Nishae Summerville, of Onancock, was indicted. on felony counts of forgery and uttering in connection with a July 11 incident. Summerville was arrested Aug. 16.

Marlene M. Trakney and John A. McColligan, both 34 years old and of Bloxom, were indicted on counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle on Aug. 13.

Ralph Anthony Montilla, of the Bronx, N.Y., was indicted on a count of felony eluding on March 27. He was arrested the same day.