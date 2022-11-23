A&N Electric Cooperative has received several reports of an attempted phone scam in the local area.

In these reports, the scammer attempts to convince the co-op member to send money through a popular cash transfer app or prepaid debit cards. The scammer also claims to represent Dominion Power, which does not serve Virginia’s Eastern Shore.

Be on the alert for this scam. While A&N Electric Cooperative may contact you by phone, the cooperative will never demand payment by a specific method or threaten an immediate disconnection of service if payment is not received.

“Please be vigilant throughout the year,” said cooperative spokesperson Lori Shreaves. “Attempted phone scams typically hit our area for a few days then fall off for a period of time. But scammers do like to target folks around holidays.”

If you have any doubt about a person representing the cooperative, please hang up immediately and contact us at 757-787-9750. If you believe you have been the victim of a scam, please report it to local law enforcement.

The cooperative offers a variety of convenient payment options. Co-op members can learn more by visiting the cooperative website anec.com and performing a search for “payment options.”