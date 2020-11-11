By Ted Shockley

Once upon a time, it was commonplace in Northampton County for shopowners to live above their stores.

But these days, zoning makes it prohibitive for second-floor residential space in commercial areas.

Changing the rules — and allowing some second-floor residential space in old homes in commercial areas — could be necessary, members of the Northampton County Board of Supervisors said Tuesday evening.

“I think it would be great for the county,” said Supervisor John Coker. “I think it would dress it up a lot.”

“It makes all the sense in the world,” he said.

The topic came up after Northampton residents Kurt and Sally Lewin said a commercial property they are selling in Capeville would be more marketable if second-floor residential were allowed. People want to have a gallery and live above it, Kurt Lewin said.

Supervisor David Fauber said mixed-use commercial already was allowed in all districts except commercial.

Supervisors asked the county to proceed with recommended changes that would allow it.

“Years ago, this is what people did,” said Leatherbury. “You had a store and you lived upstairs.”

