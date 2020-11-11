Accomack County School Superintendent Chris Holland sent a letter to the parents of Chincoteague Elementary School students Tuesday stating that a student or staff member has tested positive for the corona virus at the school. Holland said that the individual was at the school and had contact with several staff members and students.

Holland’s letter said that there are no plans to close the school.

“Chincoteague Elementary School will remain OPEN during this time. We are working closely with our local health department to identify any individuals who had close contact with the person to determine if they might have been exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19. If you or your child are identified as having been potentially exposed, the Accomack County Health Department will contact you to ask that you please stay home and monitor for symptoms of cough, shortness of breath, or a temperature higher than 100.4°F, and practice social distancing for 14 days from your last contact. If you are not contacted by the health department, you do not need to stay home or exclude yourself from activities at this time. Parents should continue to monitor their child’s health and the health of their families for COVID-19 symptoms. Children with COVID-19 generally have mild, cold-like symptoms, such as fever, runny nose, and cough. Vomiting and diarrhea have also been reported in some children. Children with certain underlying medical conditions, such as chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma, serious heart conditions, or weak immune systems, might be at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19. Contact your child’s healthcare provider regarding any concerns. People without symptoms do not need to seek care or be tested. Those who become ill should contact their healthcare provider. Their doctor, in consultation with public health officials, will determine appropriate care and whether testing is necessary. If your child has been exposed to or diagnosed with COVID-19, please report this to your school. This information will be kept confidential. Schools continue to utilize Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)”

