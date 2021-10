The Town of Onancock is reporting a missing senior citizen who was last seen in the north east area of town

Constance Roberts is 86 years in age and suffers from dementia. She could possibly be using a cane,

Roberts was last seen wearing a black pull-over sweater, blue jeans and slippers- not matching (one is white). She wears a wig and may be wearing eye-glasses.

If you have any information on Roberts’ whereabouts, please call the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131.

.