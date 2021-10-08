Due to forecasted heavy winds and a likely small-craft advisory for this weekend, the Onancock Bay Challenge has been postponed and moved to Saturday, October 16th, 2021, with a rain date of Sunday, October 17th, 2021. All of the same fishing times, species categories, awards, and activities remain the same, and event proceeds will benefit the Willie Crockett Art Foundation. For information about the event, call For more information, call 757-709-8697, or visit the Events page at www.esanglersclub.org.

Also in Onancock, the boat ramp at the Onancock will be repaved today. The ramp will be unavailable at times during their work.

