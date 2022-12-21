According to Sheriff Todd Wessells, on December 17, 2022 at approximately 3:24 p.m., the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office received a transfer from the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) in reference to a disturbance in the 19000 block of Main Street of Melfa, Virginia.

Shortly after receiving this information, Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital (RSMH) advised they had received a female walk-in patient of Hattian decent presenting multiple lacerations and burns. A deputy responded to RSMH to speak with the victim through a translator who was able to provide a synopsis of the events that resulted in her injuries. The victim was subsequently flown to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where she is listed in stable condition.

An investigation into this incident has led to a warrants being obtained for Yvrose Compere, 36, of Melfa, Virginia for Aggravated Malicious Wounding. Compere is currently incarcerated at the Accomack County Jail with bail denied. No further suspects are being sought in this incident.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Virginia State Police.

Anyone with information on this incident or any other incident is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666 or tips may be submitted through our website at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.