By Linda Cicoira

A three-day trial in Wicomico Circuit Court in Salisbury, Md., ended last week with a jury convicting a 23-year-old Accomack man of attempted murder and related charges in connection with a 2021 shooting.

A presentence report was ordered for Evron Terrell Strand Jr., of New Church, who pleaded not guilty to attempted second-degree murder, use of a firearm in a violent crime, and assault in the first and second degree.

In the late evening of Dec. 8, 2021, the shooting was reported to the Maryland State Police. When officers arrived at the Jersey Road scene, they found the victim suffering from seven gunshot wounds including ones to the chest and head, according to a statement made by the office of State’s Attorney Jamie L. Dykes. The victim was taken to Tidal Health Peninsula Regional Hospital and survived the injuries.

Strand was identified as the shooter by several witnesses. Sentencing was set for March 2023.