By Linda Cicoira

Maryland State Police are searching for a Somerset County man who is wanted in connection with a stabbing that occurred Thursday morning, according to a police report.

Sixty-three-year-old Harold Levin Cropper has been charged with two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, possession of a dangerous deadly weapon, and violation of a protective order. The victim, 45-year-old Shswan Reddick, of Princess Anne was taken to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional for her injuries. Authorities did not disclose her condition.

A warrant for Cropper’s arrest was entered into the National Crime Information Center database and information has been communicated to police throughout the region. Anyone who has seen Cropper or is aware of his location is urged to contact 911 or Maryland State Police at the Princess Anne Barrack at 443-260-3700. All calls may remain confidential.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m. Thursday, Maryland troopers were called to the 11,000 block of Bratten Avenue, in Princess Anne. After arriving on the scene, the officers found the victim, who had been a stab wound in her upper chest.

A preliminary investigation indicates Reddick was visiting friends at a residence when she was attacked on the front steps by the suspect, the report stated. Reddick told troopers she and Cropper had previously been in a relationship. Witnesses of the assault were able to identify Cropper as the suspect in this case. One witness intervened in the assault and prevented Cropper from further assaulting Reddick. The witness sustained minor injuries during the incident; however, did not require medical attention.

Cropper fled the scene on foot before the police arrived.

