RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today kicked off the Commonwealth’s 20th annual Checkpoint Strikeforce DUI enforcement and public education campaign. The enforcement aspect of the traffic safety campaign will take place from August 20 through Labor Day weekend and resume throughout the 2021 winter holiday season.

“It is great news that restaurants are open again and everyone is eager to celebrate, but let’s all remember to do so safely and take care of each other,” said Governor Ralph Northam. “The tireless efforts of Checkpoint Strikeforce over the past 20 years have been critical in reminding Virginians of the importance of getting a safe ride after drinking. This year, as they have for the last two decades, Checkpoint Strikeforce will help keep drunk drivers off the road and save the lives of countless Virginians.”

Last year in Virginia, nearly a third (32 percent) of all traffic fatalities in Virginia were due to alcohol-related crashes. 14,105 people were convicted of a DUI in the Commonwealth in 2020. During last year’s Labor Day weekend alone, Virginia State troopers arrested 55 drunk drivers, averaging a DUI arrest every 104 minutes. Checkpoint Strikeforce is a crucial joint effort between public and private partners that works to stop these fatalities through surround-sound persuasion campaigning and high-visibility enforcement that reminds Virginians to get a safe ride after drinking or face arrest.

Virginia State Police will work through Labor Day as part of Operation CARE, or Crash Awareness Reduction Effort. Operation CARE is a nationwide, state-sponsored traffic safety program that aims to reduce traffic crashes, fatalities, and injuries caused by impaired driving, speeding, and failing to use occupant restraints. Virginia State Police will participate in this program starting on Friday, September 3, 2021, at 12:01 a.m., and continue through midnight on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021.

.