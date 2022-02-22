By Linda Cicoira

A 20-year-old Cape Charles man was given a prison sentence Monday for distribution of Xyrem, also known as GHB, a drug often associated with date rape. Jose Guadalupe Vera Jr. was also given time for two counts of contributing to the delinquency of two female minors, ages 15 and 17.

A Northampton Circuit Court judge sentenced Vera to five years in prison with all but a year suspended for distributing the drug, which is a felony. He will be on four years of supervised probation after he is released. Vera was sentenced to 12 months in jail for each of the delinquency charges. The terms were set to run consecutively, for a total of three years. The crimes occurred May 28, 2020. Court records show the girls were given the drugs in drinks. Both had to be rushed to the hospital after overdosing.

