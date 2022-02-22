Friends volunteers sort books to ship to Better World Books, which has been a successful fundraiser.

(ACCOMAC, VIRGINIA) February 18, 2022 – In 2021, the Friends of the Eastern Shore Public Library (ESPL) generously donated $5,000 in support of the library’s eBook and eAudio collections. This donation has allowed the library to take advantage of two major sales of eBooks and eAudios offered by Libby, also known as Overdrive, as well as to purchase additional eBook content on Freading.

Approximately one-third of this donation will be utilized later this spring to further refresh and expand ESPL’s eBook and eAudio selections. Downloadable, digital books remain expensive. The Friends’ donation boosts the library’s purchasing power which is incredibly important in maintaining the ability to offer local readers updated and relevant electronic resources.

In addition to financial support, members of the ESPL Friends have provided invaluable volunteer assistance with many long-term projects at the library over the past year. Friends’ members have prepared items withdrawn from the library collection for shipment to Better World Books a used book vendor. That nonprofit sells the books online and sends the Friends a commission. This fundraiser helps support future library projects and proved worthwhile when the pandemic prevented in-person book sales. Friends’ volunteers have helped with processing new books, shelving returned materials, and supporting youth programs.

Recently, several Friends’ members have begun adding inventory scanning tags to the mystery collection. This will make efficient inventory-taking and self-checkout possible in the future. The ESPL Friends have also assisted library staff with the labeling and packaging of hundreds of COVID-19 test kits which were distributed to the Shore community.

This support, both financial and through hands-on volunteering, truly makes a difference. ESPL is fortunate to have such good friends! Cape Charles Memorial Library and Northampton Free Library also have Friends groups that provide monetary and volunteer support.

To browse the eBook and eAudio collections supported by the ESPL Friends, visit espl.org and click the Audiobooks and eBooks button on the eResources tab. For more details about becoming a Friend of the Eastern Shore Public Library, visit friendsespl.org or stop by the Accomac library to get a membership form and their latest newsletter.

.