By Wesley Edwards

An Accomack County man was in Northampton County court Thursday to face charges of committing unlawful damages filed against him in October 2020 for damages to a Donald Trump election sign that was located at the stoplight along highway 13 near the now closed Fresh Pride grocery store Exmore Va.

The defendant pleaded his own case, claiming political satire, personal hardship due to pandemic and lack of work. Darlene Hayward of Scarboroughs Neck testified as a eye witness to defacing the Trump sign.

After several minutes of lecturing from Judge Gordon Vincent, he was fined $250 and court cost.

ShoreDailyNews.com does not publish the names of individuals who commit misdemeanors.

.