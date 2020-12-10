Virginia Governor Ralph Northam added even more restrictions on Virginians Thursday afternoon citing the recent increases in COVID-19 cases and record hospitalizations statewide.

The Governor’s new orders go into effect Monday and will institute a stay at home order from midnight to 5:00 AM, excluding those who are going to work or undergoing essential travel. The limit on gatherings will be lowered from 25 to 10 people and masks will now be required outdoors when social distancing isn’t possible. These rules apply to social gatherings but will exclude work, churches and schools. He did clarify restaurants are excluded from these orders.

Northam said the new measures are, for now, in place through January.

