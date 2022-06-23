A major accident occurred on Rt. 13 in Northampton County Wednesday night. At approximately 7:30 p.m. 911 dispatched units from Cape Charles, Machipongo, Nassawadox, Exmore to the scene of an accident at the intersection of Old Plantation Road and Lankford Highway near Oak Grove. Five victims were transported by ambulance to Virginia Beach General Hospital and Sentara Norfolk General. Units from Wachapreague and Melfa were moved south to cover Northampton County during the emergency. As of now there is no information available on the extent of injuries.