Pictured above: 1st Row (Left to Right) Terry Wiser, DAR America 250 Chair ; David Scott, Northampton Historic Preservation Society; Bonnie Shannonhouse, Regent of Northampton County Chapter DAR ; Kathy Lehman, DAR Historian Chair; 2nd row Honorable Traci L. Johnson, Clerk, Northampton County Circuit Court

The Northampton County Chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and the Northampton Historic Preservation Society (NHPS) met at the Eastville Courthouse on Friday, 10 June 2022 to dedicate a scanner and laptop in Memory of Diane Mapp Stewart, former Regent of the DAR Chapter and member of the Society. The equipment is for the express purpose of genealogical research by those with interest in historic archival documents located in the Clerk’s office. Point of interest: the scanner and laptop are resting upon an historic table containing a brass marker “In Memory of Jean Merritt Mihalyka, 1918-2010, Genealogist. Presented by Eastern Shore Chapter of the National Society Colonial Dames XVII Century.” Mrs. Eugene E. Mihalyka was also a member of the NHPS and the DAR.

